As expected, The Bachelor: The Women Tell All was mostly about Krystal. Krystal’s voice. Krystal being a sociopath. But there were some other big moments, too. Here are the highlights.

Caroline’s Ominous Tease

Caroline hit Arie Luyendyk Jr. with a vague and intriguing accusation that pointed to how the rest of the season will play out. “I know what you did, and I don’t know how you could do that,” she said. “I just really don’t understand, but I really hope you found what you’re looking for.” What does that mean?! Read our exclusive interview with Caroline from the taping for more.

Arie Puts Krystal in Her Place

Krystal felt her goodbye with Arie was “cold,” but when she brought this up to Arie, he said he thought it was “pretty appropriate” given how she acted. He also reminded her, “This is The Bachelor” when she complained about him spending time with other women.

The Mystery of Krystal’s Voice

Olivia confronted Krystal about the change in her voice from the time she was on the show to the time of The Women Tell All. Krystal explained that she lost her voice just as filming began, which led to a raspier, softer tone. She also said she spoke more gently around Arie. Most women didn’t buy her reasoning, though.

Caroline Calls Krystal a Sociopath

Caroline laid into Krystal for her “mean” behavior. The two yelled at each other to the point of us being unable to determine what they were saying, but we definitely heard Caroline call Krystal a sociopath.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shades His ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Ahead of ‘Women Tell All’ Special, Twitter Reacts

Krystal’s Happy Ending

After defending herself against the other women, Krystal reported some happy news: Her brother is no longer homeless. Watching Krystal on The Bachelor inspired her brother to reconnect with his family, and he’s now transitioning into living with them.

Bekah M.’s Phone Call With Her Mom

Bekah explained that her missing person situation was all a misunderstanding. She went with friends to a marijuana farm without cell service. She called her mother when she left and found out she’d reported her missing. Chris Harrison made light of the ordeal by having Bekah call her mom on camera, and the host warned Bekah’s mom that her daughter might be off the grid this summer … on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chelsea Gives Marikh Makeup as a Peace Offering

Glam shaming was another hot topic of the night. Though the women disagreed about whether it was real or not, Chelsea gave Marikh a small compact as a peace offering for allegedly glam shaming her to Arie.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

