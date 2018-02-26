Torn between two lovers? Bachelor contestant Becca Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend surprised her and Arie Luyendyk Jr. by showing up in Peru and attempting to win her back before it’s too late on the Monday, February 26, episode of the ABC dating show.

“I’m Ross … I’m Becca’s ex,” Ross says to a visibly confused Luyendyk Jr. in a sneak peek of Monday’s episode. “I came all this way, um, I found out about a week ago that she is on the show.”

The pair sit down for a brief, but awkward, conversation about Ross’ intentions with Kufrin, who is one of Luyendyk Jr.’s final three women.

“I mean obviously I know that the show ends in a proposal and she’s the love of my life, I want to marry her,” he tells the former race car driver. “I’m gonna go get her.”

Ross leaves Luyendyk Jr.’s room and knocks on the door of the room where Kufrin is staying. She looks extremely surprised to see him, but the clip does not show her full reaction.

“It just pisses me off, this whole thing pisses me off,” Luyendyk Jr. says in a confessional. “If Becca were to leave, I would just be crushed. The whole thing makes me so angry and upset. It blows my mind. The guy has huge f—king balls. Or he’s f—king crazy. I don’t know how her head is going to be after all of this.”

While fans will have to wait and see how Kufrin reacts to her ex-boyfriend’s arrival, Us Weekly previously reported that her fantasy suite date with Luyendyk Jr. involved another women: former contestant Caroline Lunny. The latter told Us at the taping for the Women Tell All special that the Bachelor lead played a mixtape she made for him during his overnight date with Kufrin.

“I found out he later used it in the fantasy suite. I’m friends with Becca and she told me! She was like, ‘Oh my God we listened to your thing,’” Caroline said. “It’s fine because he knew that we were really close, but I was kind of, like, ‘That’s a little off-sides buddy, playing my f—king mixtape.’”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!