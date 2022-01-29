The standard villain’s apology. Cassidy Timbrooks made headlines well before Clayton Echard sent her home from The Bachelor, thanks to her social media outburst directed at him. Four days after her exit aired, she tried to make amends for the drama.

“Now that my time on The Bachelor is done, I want to briefly address the two videos that made the rounds on social media,” the season 26 contestant, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 28. “First, they were never made public by me or intended to be seen publicly. I posted those only to my close friends’ story on Instagram, where someone who I thought was my friend screen recorded them and sent them to a spoiler site.”

Cassidy claimed that her tone was misconstrued by fans of the ABC franchise. “In those videos, I’m being intentionally over dramatic and satirical,” she continued. “The people who know me in real life get that, but I totally understand why people who’ve never met me would be like, wtf.”

The executive assistant went on to clarify how she really feels about Clayton, 28, after lashing out at him. “I’m really embarrassed that those videos ended up everywhere,” she noted. “They don’t reflect my actual thoughts, or how I feel about Clayton. I had a lot of respect for how kind to me Clayton was, actually.”

Despite her intentions, Cassidy admitted that the videos were not in good taste. “This seems like a late acknowledgment, and I would have addressed them sooner but as you can probably imagine I was worried about accidentally spoiling anything else,” she concluded. “I thought it best to wait until after Mondays [sic] episode aired. I’ve never written a public apology and don’t exactly know what I’m doing lol but hopefully this helps clear up what in the world happened there. Totally my bad, never should’ve even made them, but I never meant for them to be public. Poor judgment call on my part.”

The California native found herself in the midst of drama during season 26 when fellow contestant Sierra Jackson accused her of having a friend with benefits waiting for her back home. Clayton subsequently asked host Jesse Palmer whether he could take back a rose that he gave to Cassidy during the first group date.

Cassidy reacted to the ordeal in a resurfaced video before her exit aired, spoiling the fact that Clayton sent her home during the Monday, January 24, episode. “I realize that I am normally being dramatic, but you were gonna give [Salley Carson] a rose even though she was engaged last week. Meanwhile, I f–ked someone a few months ago and I got sent home,” she said in the clip. “OK, no, it’s cool. No, I get it. I get it. I get what we’re made of here. I get the stuff that’s happening and go f–k yourself, Clayton Echard.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.