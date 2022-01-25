When one villain leaves, another rises! Clayton Echard dealt with drama at every turn during the Monday, January 24, episode of The Bachelor.

The installment picked up with Cassidy assuring fellow contestants that she was safe with a rose, despite Sierra telling Clayton that Cassidy had a “friend with benefits” waiting for her back home. Clayton then confronted Cassidy about the allegations, which she denied by insisting that she had not been in any kind of relationship since the summer of 2019. After Cassidy confessed that she had a friend who was not interested in a romance with her, Clayton walked away to gather his thoughts.

Cassidy later admitted to Clayton that she had a friend who she had slept with “a few times over the course of the past few months,” but she claimed she was already falling for Clayton. However, he felt the trust between them was already broken, so he sent Cassidy home immediately. Ency, Kate and Tessa were also eliminated at the rose ceremony. The remaining women hoped that the drama was over, but Shanae had other plans.

First, Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted a group date where Clayton and the women opened up about everything from body image issues to past relationships. Hunter, in particular, surprised Clayton with the story of how she changed her appearance to please her critical ex. It was Eliza, though, who secured the group date rose by going out of her way to make her one-on-one time with Clayton special.

Becca Kufrin then planned a scavenger hunt for Clayton’s one-on-one date with Sarah, challenging the pair to run around L.A. together in their underwear. Clayton was uncomfortable showing off his body in public, but he credited Sarah with making it easier for him. That night, Sarah got real about the ramifications of being adopted, and Clayton noted that he felt much closer to her after their date. So, he gave Sarah a rose.

Back at the house, Elizabeth and Shanae’s feud escalated when Shanae ate all of the shrimp that Elizabeth prepared for everyone. When Shanae made more and shared it, she claimed that Elizabeth snubbed her.

Of course, the foes ended up on a group date together, during which Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert gave the ladies lifeguard training. Shanae angered many when she made out with Clayton in front of everyone, but her efforts were not enough to win extra time with Clayton, which went to Gabby.

At the afterparty, Shanae told Clayton that Elizabeth was still bullying her. Clayton urged Shanae to not let the drama interfere with their relationship. Shanae later danced in glee over Clayton believing her story and remarked to the cameras, “I have him.” When Clayton asked Elizabeth about the accusations, she defended herself and told him that she didn’t feel like she could talk to him because he was always questioning her. Clayton also confronted Lyndsey W. since Shanae pointed the finger at her for bullying too.

Shanae refused to explain how the women bullied her when they pressed her on it. After Gabby received the rose, Clayton, who wanted Elizabeth and Shanae to hash it out and move on, told the ladies that he would address the drama the following day.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.