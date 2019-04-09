Dominique Alexis may have struck out on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but off screen, the former reality star is one year into a casual relationship with a handsome Brit!

Alexis, 28, exclusively filled Us Weekly in about her new romance at ShoeDazzle’s Desert Oasis in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 4, where she and other attendees enjoyed getting ready for Coachella with pieces from JustFab and ShoeDazzle, Rad + Refined sunglasses and hair clips.

“I’m going [to Coachella] with a group of friends, but nobody that I want to talk about just yet,” Alexis told Us, revealing that she met the mystery man at Santa Monica hotspot The Bungalow. “I found a gem at The Bungalow, who knew? I’m not mad. I think it’s the funniest, most L.A. thing ever.”

“But yeah, it’s someone I’m casually seeing, but we get along really well,” she continued. “He likes my friends, but we’ll see what happens.”

The actress also divulged that she was “completely out of it” when she and her new guy met. “I don’t even remember our conversation,” she told Us. “I was like, ‘So, you’re cute. You’re British. Here’s my number. Let’s see what happens.’”

Alexis, who dated Nick Viall on The Bachelor season 21 and Diggy Moreland on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017, is having fun with the low-key relationship. “Fast forward, almost a year later, I’m like, ‘Wow, we’re still working out,’” she added.

That said, she’s not ready to go Instagram official with her new beau. “Not yet, not yet,” she told Us. “I don’t want to be too aggressive.”

