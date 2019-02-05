Anything for the ‘Gram? The Bachelor‘s Kirpa Sudick had Twitter buzzing during the Monday, February 4, episode of the ABC dating series because of the unexplained Band-Aid on her chin.

In a deleted scene from Monday’s episode, fans learned the 26-year-old dental hygienist slipped and fell while trying to take a photo of the sunset during their trip to Thailand.

“Thailand f–ked me up, but not in a good way,” Kirpa says in the clip, released by ABC on Tuesday, February 5. “I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of a sunset, but it had rained and I forgot about that, so rocks and water — slippery.”

After the season 23 contestant stepped on a wet rock to get her shot of the scenery, she slipped. “I went to catch myself with my hand, and then instead my chin took the fall,” she explained. “So, five stitches later and a sprained wrist and here I am.”

While fans see Kirpa going to the hospital to treat her injuries in the deleted-scene, viewers tuning in to see Colton Underwood find love on Monday night couldn’t get past the unexplained bandage during the episode.

“Are they really gonna show Kirpa with a huge bandage on her chin & not provide an explanation? #TheBachelor,” one user tweeted.

Another person wrote, “The band-aid on Kirpa’s chin is the biggest Bachelor mystery of all time. #TheBachelor.”

“All these cliffhangers and I’m just still wondering WTF HAPPENED TO KIRPA’S CHIN #TheBachelor,” a third fan tweeted.

Kirpa also shared the clip on Tuesday via Twitter, writing, “Well there you have it people. I’m just clumsy.”

While the mystery has been solved, the memes surrounding Kirpa’s chin will live-on forever. Scroll through for more hilarious reactions:

1 hour in and Kirpa’s chin band-aid is still a mystery #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vypIvCzq73 — Kirpa’s Chin Bandage (@kittencatpuppy) February 5, 2019

Me trying to figure out what happened to Kirpa’s chin #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/uLPRjFjW3I — Teebs (@teabakhan) February 5, 2019

Chris Harrison has one job during #WomenTellAll: Ask Kirpa about the bandaid. Only Harrison can get these answers for us. #TheBachelor — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) February 5, 2019

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!