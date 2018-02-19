Will Lauren Burnham (a.k.a. Lauren B.) win Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor? Only time will tell, but she has been on the road to marriage before — twice, actually! ABC executive Robert Mills confirmed that she’s serious about finding love. “She’s actually been engaged twice,” he shared during a recent episode of The Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast.

During a one-on-one date this season, Lauren, 25, revealed to Arie, 36, that she has been hurt badly in the past. “I felt that was something very serious and I was ready for it and I thought he was my person I was going to be with for the rest of my life. Then as soon as we got engaged, he was cool with not treating me very well. It did affect me emotionally and I’m even more guarded than I was before,” she told Arie at the time.

Squadra ciclistica 🚲 A post shared by Lauren Burnham 🌹 (@laureneburnham) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:39pm PST

Her ex has been reported as Chris Crane and the pair were set to get married in July 2017, according to their registry that’s still up. Chris also has a photo of the pair still up on his Instagram account.

Of course, the question still remains about who the other person was that she was engaged to. Regardless, Arie seems very into her. “His feelings are strong. When they’re apart, he genuinely misses her,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. However, he is very nervous about meeting her family in Virginia Beach. “They’re a conservative family and it won’t be easy to break the ice,” the source continued. “She’s harder to read than the other women.”

During a sneak peek for Lauren’s hometown date, her mother expresses her concerns with Arie. “I don’t know where to begin. It makes me nervous, this whole thing … I don’t want to see Lauren get hurt,” she says. Her dad also is shown telling the camera, “I’ll f—king kill him.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 P.M. ET.

