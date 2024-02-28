The Bachelor season 28 contestant Rachel Nance proudly puts family first.

“She comes from a big, tight-knit family and is really excited to start a family of her own,” Rachel’s official ABC reads.

The registered nurse is also using her parents’ love story as inspiration for her own.

“If I can find a love half as pure as my parents I will consider myself blessed,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “My dad is the true definition of a man and my mom is a perfect partner for him. They are the best example of what all humans deserve. A raw and selfless form of love.”

Rachel is one of the contestants on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor. She made it to hometown week, where Joey will meet her family in her Hawaiian hometown. (The other finalists are Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas and Daisy Kent.)

While it is not known if Rachel scores Joey’s final rose, the season will end in an “unprecedented” way.

“I know that they are real emotions. I know that from what I’m told, it is something that hasn’t happened before,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2024. “I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual story line, people will understand what those tears mean and that’s the best I can say.”

Scroll below to meet Rachel’s family ahead of hometowns:

Hakim Nance

Rachel has a special bond with her dad, and she even told Joey that she sees similarities in the two men.

“Happy Birthday to the most selfless man in the world,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2017. “Thank you for teaching me the most important things in life by the way you live yours. I love you Father Nance.”

Nuela Nance

Rachel’s parents are still happily married.

“Happy Mothers Day MaMa. Thank you for bringing me into the world, taking care of me and raising me,” Rachel wrote via Instagram in May 2015. “Things haven’t always been easy between us but I love you no matter what. You are so beautiful inside and out! I love you.”

Mandy Nance

“I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank you for having my back since baby days. Let’s start this new journey right,” Rachel wrote via Instagram in September 2019, gushing over her sister.