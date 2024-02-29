Many shows have created Leap Day-themed episodes to celebrate the occasion.

Leap Day occurs every four years on February 29. Whenever it is time for another Leap Year, an additional day gets added to the shortest month of the year.

The occasional holiday has inspired several TV episodes including Parks and Recreation, The Middle and Modern Family. All three of those comedies feature a character who is a Leap Year baby, someone born on the rare day.

Us Weekly is rounding up the best episodes that pay tribute to Leap Day. Keep scrolling to see which episodes to watch and where to stream them:

‘30 Rock’ — ‘Leap Day’

In the ninth episode of season 6, Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon learns that her staff celebrates Leap Day like it’s Christmas. Liz is introduced to the holiday’s mascot, Leap Day William, who lives in the Mariana Trench and trades candy for children’s tears. The episode has a star-studded roster including guest appearances from James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Andie MacDowell and more.

30 Rock is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

‘Parks and Recreation’ — ‘Sweet Sixteen’

Parks and Rec’s Leap Day special is the 16th episode in season 4. The Pawnee gang all forget about Jerry’s (Jim O’Heir) 64th birthday, which actually falls on February 29, technically making it his 16th birthday. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) scrambles to put together a surprise party in his honor while she is also balancing her campaign for city council.

Parks and Recreation is available to stream on Peacock.

‘The Middle’ — ‘Leap Year’

In season 3, episode 18, viewers learn that Sue, played by Eden Sher, was born on February 29. Since her birthday only occurs every four years, Sue really wants to have a surprise party thrown in her honor. However, her family doesn’t have anything planned initially.

The Middle can be streamed on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

‘Modern Family’ — ‘Leap Day’

The 17th episode of season 3 follows Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) 40th birthday. Since he was born on Leap Day, he jokes that he’s technically only 10. Since it’s a momentous occasion Cam’s husband, Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, plans the perfect party for his partner with a Wizard of Oz theme.

Before the festivities begin, Cam learns his family in the Midwest was affected by a deadly tornado. Once Mitchell learns about what happened, he realizes a Wizard of Oz party might not be the best idea and scrambles to come up with a new theme that won’t remind Cam of the tragedy.

Modern Family is available to watch on Hulu and Peacock.

‘Frasier’ — ‘Look Before You Leap’

The Leap Day episode of Frasier dropped as the 16th episode in season 3. Kelsey Grammer, who stars as the titular character, encourages everyone around him to take advantage of the bonus day and do something special. The group, which also consists of Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney and Jane Leeves, all follow through on Frasier’s advice and push themselves out of their comfort zones.

Frasier can be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.