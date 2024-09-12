The Bold and the Beautiful has an opening for a new leading lady after Luna Nozawa’s recent TV arrest.

The soap opera is looking for a young actress to join the show on a “contract basis” playing newcomer Brittany, according to TV Insider. The new character is described as a “leading lady” with “any mixed ethnicity, fashionable, poised, beautiful, confident, playful, energetic, and assertive” between the ages of 18 and 20.

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for any further details about the role of Brittany.

The casting call comes after the show’s most recent young lead, Luna (played by Lisa Yamada), was arrested during a September episode for killing Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). She chose to kill Tom after learning he might be her biological father, but it was later revealed she suspects John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is her dad.

During the September 5 episode, Luna was taken into custody after trying to frame her mother, Poppy (Romy Park), for the murders. Her escape plan is foiled by her aunt, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

“How could you do that to your cousin’s wife? My grandson’s mother?” Li asked Luna as she tried to rush past her and escape. Li managed to body slam her and yell, “Nozawa power” just as Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) arrived on scene. “There’s your murderer,” Li announced.

During the episode, Luna was also charged for drugging Finn’s wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and kidnapping her earlier in the season.

While Luna appears to be going to jail for a long time, Matsuda hinted that fans could see more from Yamada down the road.

“So much fun working with Lisa Yamada incredible gifted actress here!!!! Lisa’s work is truly so natural and beyond,” Matsuda, 46, wrote via Instagram on September 6, teasing, “I am looking forward to working with her again very soon.” The actress called Yamada, 22, “a star to keep watching” and tagged the show.

Novlan, meanwhile, told Soap Opera Digest that the possibility of his character, Finn, being Luna’s father leaves the door open for her return. (Luna is Finn’s cousin, but her mother, Poppy, seemed to be pointing to him as the father when she was arrested.)

“What’s so fun about playing Finn is that he’s [a newer character and] he’s not beholden to any past storylines or stuff like that,” he said on September 9, teasing that “you never know” where the story is going.

Novlan added: “So, I think that’s really fun to be able to explore his past life and anytime they do that, we always find a treasure of riches. And so I’m really grateful and excited for what writers come up for [him] constantly … for food in the future.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.