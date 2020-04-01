Is the biggest feud in The Challenge history coming to an end? Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann have been at each other’s throats for years on the MTV reality show. In fact, before season 34, Bananas told Us Weekly he was more invested in beating Wes than he was in winning.

However, that’s not the case on Total Madness. Although the rivalry was “at a boiling point,” both Bananas, 37, and Wes, 35, came to the same realization.

“What we’re doing by constantly, season after season, going at each other right off the bat, is we’re making everybody else’s path easier,” the six-time champ said on a recent episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “So we’re basically doing ourselves a disservice. We’re so focused on our own game and let’s be real, it’s ego-driven. We’re not focusing on the big picture, which is if we were to not fight each other right out of the gate, we make everybody’s lives more difficult and we’ll make our lives easier.”

Bananas added that it made sense to “put our differences aside, at least at the beginning” to see what will happen.

“There’s a possibility that you may be seeing a pause in this very gnarly rivalry. What better time to do it than being in a bunker that was used for the Cold War?” the First Look host continued. “The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over again and hoping for a different outcome. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing this season after season after season. And it’s only been hurting us and helping everybody else.”

That said, MTV released the first five minutes of the premiere — and it looks like they don’t quite agree just yet.

“There’s fog, it’s cold, a bunch of people I dislike and disrespect and hate,” Wes says in the clip.

Johnny adds, “I look to my side and just happens to be one of the ugliest things I’ve ever seen and that’s Wes Bergmann. Even though Wes and I have don’t multiple seasons together, we’ve always been at each other’s throats and we’ve never worked together. Everybody just knows if Wes and I are on the same season, it’s going to be a battle royale from day one.”

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres on MTV Wednesday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.