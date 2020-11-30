Ever wonder how you physically would hold up in a workout next to the cast of The Challenge? Now you can do just that with MTV’s new partnership with Barry’s, the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience.

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, Barry’s will host seven Challenge-themed classes on its first-ever digital platform, Barry’s At-Home, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. Fan-favorite cast members — who are all part of season 36 — who will be taking part include Cory Wharton, Nany Gonzalez, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal and Survivor vet Natalie Anderson.

Throughout the week-long event, fans will have the chance to interact with the cast in Q&A sessions after certain workouts. The specific high-intensity classes chosen are Barry’s most attended workouts and taught by their most popular instructors. MTV is giving free entry to the first 50 people to sign-up for each of the seven classes!

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, December 4, at 1 p.m. ET: Weights Friday with Mike Espinosa, featuring Natalie Anderson

Saturday, December 5, at 12 p.m. ET: Weights Saturday with Tommy Stracke

Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. ET: Bodyweight Sunday with Joe Allen, featuring Nany Gonzalez

Monday, December 7, at 8:45 p.m. ET: Bands/Weights Monday with Katie W

Tuesday, December 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET: Bands with Astrid Swan, featuring Nelson Thomas

Wednesday, December 9, at 12 p.m. ET: Weights Wednesday with Chris TW, featuring Tori Deal

Wednesday, December 9, at 8:45 p.m. ET: Bands/Weights Wednesday with Katie W, featuring Cory Wharton

Reservations for the Barry’s x MTV: The Challenge Double Agents Series are now available. Click here to learn more on how to secure a slot for class and follow Barry’s on Instagram.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on MTV Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.