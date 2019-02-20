Grab the Pots and Pans! The Challenge’s Amanda Calls Partner Josh a ‘Bitch’

Amanda Garcia having enemies? No way! During the Wednesday, February 20, episode of The Challenge, she gets into a heated argument with her partner, Josh Martinez. It seems that the Big Brother alum had no idea how many vendettas she had in the house – and she hasn’t yet seen his temper.

While he won season 19 of the CBS reality show, Josh, 25, made many rivals while inside the house and notoriously would lose his temper and smash together pots and pans to push other’s buttons. However, it looks like his words are doing that for Amanda, 26.

“You don’t know what the f—k this game is, you’re from Big Brother,” she tells him in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, while he yells over her, “How many times have you won?” (The answer is zero.)

“Nobody f—king likes you,” he tells the Are You the One? vet. “Your only lifeline in this game is me, and you’re f—king it up because the only partner you have, you’re turning against you.”

After calling him a “moron” and an “idiot,” Amanda says in her confessional that this is all part of her plan. “I don’t think Josh has any respect for my political game,” she says. “Josh just thinks I go around starting drama but in all reality, my drama has a purpose. It’s a very secret, on the down-low purpose, but it works. Just wait.”

However, Josh hits his breaking point at the end of their conversation when Amanda raises her voice and says, “Welcome to The Challenge, bitch,” before exiting the room.

Will they be able to see eye to eye in future competitions? The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

