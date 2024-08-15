The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras marks Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.’s first Challenge season as an official couple, and their new relationship status impacted their gameplay.

“I feel like it has its ups and its downs,” Nurys, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at MTV’s The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras event in Los Angeles on Friday, August 9. “It’s hard because I’m now 100 percent not just playing for myself, but playing for him as well.”

Nurys noted that it’s “easy to be selfish and make certain moves or do certain things when you’re by yourself,” but now she has to factor Horacio, 28, into her strategy.

“I was like, ‘I can’t piss someone off that I know will purposely take it out on him now,’” she quipped. “I [had] to learn to keep my mouth shut a little bit.”

Despite the complications to her game, Nurys said she was “super grateful” to have Horacio competing alongside her.

“Most of the time, you don’t get to have your person with you,” she said. “For me, [being on] TV is a lot. Having my partner by my side is the best thing ever.”

Horacio added that he benefited from having his outspoken girlfriend in his corner.

“As everybody knows, I’m more on the shy side. I’m more of an introvert,” he said. “I don’t want to say she speaks for me, but, you know, sometimes when I feel like [being quiet], [she] can take over.”

Nurys and Horacio both made their Challenge debuts on Ride or Dies, which premiered in 2022. They returned for Battle for a New Champion the following year and turned their showmance into a full-blown relationship after the season ended.

“Going from showing our love on [season] 39 into the real world, it’s been the best transition ever,” Horacio told Us. “I’m happy and just blessed to have her by my side.”

The duo have steep competition on Battle of the Eras as they go head to head with Challenge stars from various stages of the show’s history. Nurys and Horacio agreed that they can’t truthfully say that their group of newbies, Era No. 4, is the best era.

Horacia praised Era No. 3, which includes Tori Deal and Cory Wharton, noting that they have experience with the OGs while still having “more of that youth side.” Nurys, meanwhile, named Era. No. 2, which includes Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky, as the best because of the strong women.

“The ladies, they’re amazing,” she said. “Four out of the five girls [from] that era are [Challenge] champs, and I’m all here for women empowerment.”

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mariel Turner