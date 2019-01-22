It’s been a rough few months for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). During The Conners season finale, the town sheriff calls Dan (John Goodman) to come down to a Chinese restaurant in town – formerly The Lunch Box, which Jackie used to own with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) – because Jackie was so drunk.

“It’s my family! You here to eat?” Jackie drunkenly asks Dan and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. She then directs them to a table while chugging a bottle of liquor. When Dan asks what she recommends, she answers, “Not giving your heart away. Peter was cheating on me.”

Jackie then reveals that she used to work at the restaurant with her sister. “We owned the place,” she says through tears. “We called it The Lunch Box, and it was the last place I was happy.”

Barr’s character was killed off during the show’s October 16 episode, after overdosing on opioids. During the episode, Jackie pretended she was OK while spending all of her time cleaning Roseanne’s house; however, she broke down in tears at the end revealing she didn’t want to leave her sister’s house “because I don’t want to leave her.”

Watch the full sneak peek of the finale above. The Conners finale airs on ABC Tuesday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

