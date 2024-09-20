Get ready for more glass bridges because Squid Game season 2 is nearly here.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the Korean drama’s upcoming season late Thursday, September 19. Squid Game season 2 premieres December 26 on Netflix.

The clip shows Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun returning to the menacing game of life or death, though this time he will vow to take revenge on the game’s organizers and end the gruesome competition for good. The clip includes Gi-hun waking up inside the famous Squid Game dormitory in his green tracksuit — once again numbered 456.

Squid Game season 2 takes place three years after season 1 in which Gi-hun won the jackpot of 4.56 billion won, which is roughly $38 million.

Related: Everything We Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2 It’s time to start prepping yourself for more red and green jumpsuits as Netflix’s Squid Game is returning for season 2. The South Korean drama — created by Hwang Dong-hyuk — became one of the streaming platform’s most-watched series following its September 2021 premiere and garnered critical acclaim and accolades, including three Screen Actors Guild […]

The dystopian drama’s second season was filmed back-to-back with a third and final season, which will premiere in 2025.

“It’s been almost three years since season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote in a letter announcing the season 2 premiere back in July. “On the first day we began shooting 2eason 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years as well.”

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either,” Hwang continued. “The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Related: See the Complete List of 2024 Emmy Awards Winners Frazer Harrison/Getty Images That’s a wrap on the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, hosted the 2024 ceremony on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced two months before the awards show, celebrating content that aired between June 2023 and May […]

Last year, Netflix also aired Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on the games seen in the drama. The first season was won by Mai Whelan, an immigration adjudicator from Virginia who took home $4.56 million.

Squid Game season 1 won six Emmy awards in 2022, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang. It was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.