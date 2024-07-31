There is a lot of content to consume during the 2024 Paris Olympics — with up to 40 events happening at one time.

Peacock introduced The Gold Zone to help viewers see the most pressing matches happening at any given time. The show has the vibe of NFL RedZone, including some of its iconic hosts, and it streams daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with four rotating hosts: Matt Iseman, Jac Collinsworth, Andrew Siciliano and Scott Hanson.

The whip-around coverage on The Gold Zone shows all the events where countries are currently competing for medals, flipping between the closest matchups, and things get pretty intense for the anchors. Hanson revealed via X that he was pounding so hard on the desk cheering for Team USA that his hand got bloody.

“I’m designated ‘likely’ to return,” he joked while showing off his injury and bloodied papers.

Keep reading to learn more about the four hosts gracing the screen and bringing fans the most up-to-date coverage during the Paris Olympics.

Matt Iseman

Iseman is one of the early hosts, covering the Games from 7 to 11 a.m. ET. The comedian is best known as the play-by-play announcer and the moderator of American Ninja Warrior, a gig that has garnered him four Emmy nominations. As a licensed physician, he often blends comedy with his previous real-life experiences as a doctor.

Jac Collinsworth

Jac, who is the son of NBC’s lead NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth, works with Iseman for the morning shift from 7 to 11 a.m. ET. The sportscaster is a real pro, and before joining NBC Sports in 2020, he worked for ESPN on their NFL Live and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Viewers now know Jac as a play-by-play announcer for Big Ten and Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball and a cohost for NBC’s Football Night in America.

Jac has been wowing fans, despite not being named as an original host. He replaced Akbar Gbajabiamila, who stepped down because of a scheduling conflict.

Andrew Siciliano

Sicliano hits the screen on The Gold Zone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. He was known for years as the sole face of NFL’s Sunday Ticket RedZone before parting ways with the network in 2023, where Hanson replaced him.

Siciliano is now the play-by-play announcer for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams on pre-season games.

Scott Hanson

Hanson, who covers The Gold Zone from 2 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the day, is widely recognized as the current host of RedZone. In addition, he does a lot of on-location coverage for the league, including the Super Bowl and NFL draft.

The sports anchor admitted it was nerve-wracking to be one of the faces for the debut of The Gold Zone, knowing there would be high expectations compared to RedZone.

“I hope to deliver those same dopamine hits that we give to our RedZone audience to the Gold Zone audience,” Hanson told IndieWire on July 26. “If I’m going from gymnastics to swimming, and doing whip-around coverage at Gold Zone, it’s the same voice that you hear every NFL Sunday on RedZone. Hopefully, it meshes well with this particular Olympic audience.”