



Bringing families together. The Masked Singer was a huge hit for Fox when it premiered in 2019, but it had a deeper meaning for judge Robin Thicke.

“My family’s is obsessed. My Canadian family and my L.A. [family], we have, like, a group text of 15 of us that everybody is guessing and nobody wants to have any spoilers from the East and West coast time difference,” the singer, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, August 7. “It’s actually been quite lovely because [with] my father passing away a couple years ago, we haven’t seen as much of the Canadian family — not as many visits and stuff.”

The singer’s father, Alan Thicke, died in December 2016 at age 69 after suffering from a heart attack.

“So, that that weekly text or that that consistent conversation has been really, really nice,” the five-time Grammy nominee added to Us. “It keeps us all close.”

For more from the cast of Masked Singer, including Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, watch the exclusive interview above.

The Masked Singer returns on Fox Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!