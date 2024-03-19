The Masked Singer is introducing a whole new crop of secret celebrities this week — and Rita Ora thinks she knows who’s underneath the Spaghetti & Meatballs costume.

“I’m just gonna go for it. I’m just going in,” Ora, 33, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 20, episode. “You know why? Because I wanna be the one that states the obvious.”

Ora, who is filling in for Nicole Scherzinger this season, thinks the Spaghetti & Meatballs costume is a major clue to the celebrity’s identity.

“Is it right in front of us? Is it a chef? Is that too on the nose?” she asks. “I don’t know. I’m just gonna go with someone that may have also been from my side of the pond and is a chef who has a big show called MasterChef. I actually might think this is Gordon Ramsay.”

It remains to be seen whether Ramsay, 57, is under the mask, but he’s not a terrible guess. In addition to MasterChef, Ramsay has several other shows on Fox (which also hosts The Masked Singer), including Next Level Chef and Hell’s Kitchen.

Wednesday’s episode will introduce this season’s Group C contestants after Groups A and B made their debuts on March 6 and March 13, respectively. The episode will also pay tribute to Billy Joel, with panelist Robin Thicke kicking off the evening with a performance of “My Life.” Each of the Group C contestants will then take the stage to sing their own renditions of classic Joel songs.

Related: 'The Masked Singer' Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Who is that? It’s the question asked by panelists on The Masked Singer multiple times in each episode, and the answer is: everybody. Since the show debuted in January 2019, the celebrity contestants have included Joey Fatone, Michelle Williams, Tori Spelling, Mickey Rourke, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Osbourne, Bret Michaels, Lil Wayne, Jordyn Woods, Wendy Williams, […]

This season so far has seen Kevin Hart unmasked as Book while Savannah Chrisley was hiding under the Afghan Hound costume. Hart, 44, said he went on the show in an attempt to prank host Nick Cannon.

“I don’t look stupid. I look put together, Nick,” Hart said after his unmasking. “There’s nothing stupid about me. You know who looks stupid? You, in that stupid jacket!”

Savannah, meanwhile, said she wanted to do the show as a tribute to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are both serving time in prison following their 2022 convictions for fraud.

“This is my year of just saying yes, and especially after everything that happened with my parents and [my ex-fiancé] Nic [Kerdiles],” Savannah, 26, told People earlier this month, referencing Kerdiles’ sudden death. “I’m like, ‘You know what? Don’t take life too serious. Laugh, have fun, make fun of yourself, and just go for it.’ That was really the main reason why I did it.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.