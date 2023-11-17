Savannah Chrisley’s late ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, reportedly had alcohol in his system when he died from a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this year.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on Thursday, November 16, the Nashville medical examiner found evidence of ethanol in Kerdiles’ bloodstream after toxicology tests were completed. The report estimated that Kerdiles’ blood alcohol level was about 0.124%. (The legal limit for persons over the age of 21 is 0.08%.)

The medical examiner found Kerdiles’ cause of death to be multiple blunt traumatic injuries and ruled it accidental, per the outlet.

In late September, TMZ broke the news that Kerdiles died at age 29 after suffering injuries from an early-morning crash. The former hockey player allegedly ran through a stop sign and crashed his motorcycle into the side of a BMW sedan. Police transported both drivers to a local hospital, shortly before Kerdiles was pronounced dead.

After news of his death broke, Chrisley, 26, broke her silence about Kerdiles’ passing.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Please send me a sign that you’re OK. Maybe it’ll be thru [sic] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe your favorite carrot cake.”

On the one month anniversary of his death, Chrisley penned a touching tribute.

“Can’t believe it’s been exactly 1 month since we lost you,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in October while sharing a photo of her and Kerdiles having dinner in Nashville.

Chrisley and Kerdiles began dating in November 2017 and got engaged two years later. However, the twosome called off their nuptials in September 2020. Despite their breakup, the exes remained friends.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” Savannah exclusively told Us in November 2020 amid their split. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Kerdiles and Chrisley ended up reconciling briefly in 2021 before calling it quits for good. Recently, Chrisley has moved on with boyfriend Robert Shiver.

“Sometimes … it just works ❤️” she captioned a series of PDA-filled photos with Shiver, 38, in November making their relationship Instagram official.