The Chrisley family is honoring the memory of Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, after his sudden death.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Savannah, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23. “Please send me a sign that you’re OK.”

Savannah started dating Kerdiles in November 2016, nearly two years before the former hockey player proposed. The duo called off their engagement in October 2020 before they briefly reconciled.

Nearly two years after the Chrisley Knows Best alum and Kerdiles split for good, news broke that he died at the age of 29. The Nashville Police Department confirmed to TMZ early on Saturday that Kerdiles passed away after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash.

“Doesn’t feel real … Lost a brother today,” Savannah’s brother Chase Chrisley wrote later via Instagram Story. “I know God has a plan, but man I don’t understand it today. Fly high my brother and rest easy.”

Scroll below to read more of the Chrisleys’ tributes to Kerdiles: