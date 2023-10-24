Savannah Chrisley shared an emotional tribute to her ex-boyfriend Nic Kerdiles on the one-month anniversary of his death.

“Can’t believe it’s been exactly 1 month since we lost you,” Chrisley, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 23, sharing a photo of Kerdiles having dinner in Nashville.

A second photo showed Kerdiles holding Savannah’s 9-year-old niece, Chloe, who is the daughter of Savannah’s half-brother, Kyle Chrisley. “Today we bought ham and cheese croissants and Chloe goes: ‘I only like these because Nic would always order these,’” Savannah captioned the snap, adding a crying emoji.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, gained custody of Chloe in 2016 because of Kyle’s struggle with addiction. Savannah subsequently became the guardian of younger brother Grayson, 17, and Chloe in November 2022 after Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced to prison for tax evasion.

Related: Chrisley Family Pays Tribute to Late Nic Kerdiles: Savannah, Chase and More The Chrisley family is honoring the memory of Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, after his sudden death. “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Savannah, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23. “Please send me a […]

Savannah concluded her tribute with a video of Kerdiles doing laundry. “I know you’re looking down laughing right about now,” she captioned the clip. “We all miss you … #IfICouldGoToHeavenForADay.”

Kerdiles died at age 29 on September 23 after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Nashville. According to TMZ, Kerdiles allegedly ran through a stop sign into the side of a BMW sedan. Police transported Kerdiles and the other driver to a local hospital shortly before Kerdiles was pronounced dead.

Hours later, Savannah paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend via Instagram, writing: “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you.’”

She went on to ask Kerdiles to send her a sign. “Maybe it’ll be thru [sic] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe your favorite carrot cake,” she wrote. “We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

Savannah and Kerdiles started dating in November 2017 after meeting online. Kerdiles, who retired from the NHL in 2018, popped the question on Christmas Eve of that year. In September 2020, however, the pair split after postponing their wedding.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” Savannah wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Related: 'Chrisley Knows Best': Get to Know the Chrisley Family Putting it all out there. Through the years, Todd Chrisley and his family have offered a glimpse at their close connection amid many ups and downs. Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014, introduced viewers to Todd’s one-of-a-kind family. At the time, the Georgia native candidly addressed his issues with daughter Lindsie Chrisley following her […]

The duo briefly reconciled in 2021 before ending their romance for good later that year.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Savannah has since moved on with Robert Shiver, a former NFL player who made headlines earlier this year after his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly coordinated a murder-for-hire plot against him. Lindsay, 36, was arrested in August for her alleged involvement in the murder plan but is currently out on bail and awaiting trial.

Earlier this month, Savannah exclusively told Us Weekly that “everything is great” with Robert, 38. “I’m so thankful to just have such a great person in my life,” she added.