Savannah Chrisley isn’t keeping her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, out of the public eye any longer.

“Sometimes … it just works ❤️” Savannah, 26, captioned a series of PDA-filled photos with Shiver, 38, on Saturday, November 4, making their relationship Instagram official.

After revealing her relationship on “The Viall Files” podcast in September, Savannah shared her plans to “protect” things between herself and Shiver.

“I obviously went on a podcast and spilled my guts and now I laugh and I’m like, ‘Alright, no more drinking lime before a podcast.’ I’ve learned my lesson there,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum told Us Weekly exclusively last month, noting that she’s “so grateful” to have met Shiver, even if he might not be The One.

“Everything is great,” Savannah told Us of her relationship. “I’m so thankful to just have such a great person in my life.”

Shiver, a former NFL star and murder-for-hire plot survivor, has taught Savannah some important life lessons throughout their time together. She called him “such an amazing human being,” noting that he’s always “showing up even when it’s hard.”

She’s even “learned so much” from Shiver about parenting.

While Savannah isn’t a mom, she became the guardian of her brother, Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, in November 2022 after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion. (Todd, 54, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, while Julie, 50, is in the midst of a seven-year prison stint.)

“It’s just during the phases we’re both at in life right now — I feel like God knew this was exactly what we needed,” Savannah told Us of the budding romance.

Shiver, for his part, shares three kids with estranged wife Lindsay Shiver, who made headlines in August after she allegedly coordinated a murder-for-hire plot against her then-husband, months after he filed for divorce. Lindsay was arrested in The Bahamas after text messages of her allegedly planning the would-be murder came to light. She was later released on bail and is now awaiting trial.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill [him]. It’s fine,” Savannah admitted to podcast host Nick Viall on the September 14 episode of “The Viall Files,” revealing her relationship with Robert. “He’s a normal person, and I love it.”

At the time, Savannah explained that things between them were “very, very new,” admitting that she slid into his DMs. She also vowed to “never speak” publicly about Robert’s situation with his estranged wife.

“There’s kids involved,” she said on the podcast. “I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”