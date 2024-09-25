The Elin Hilderbrand cinematic universe is growing after The Perfect Couple‘s success on Netflix.

Hilderbrand and The Perfect Couple showrunner Jenna Lamia confirmed they are already working together to adapt another one of her novels.

“We didn’t need the success of the show to want to work together again,” Lamia told Deadline on Tuesday, September 24, before clarifying that it wouldn’t be a follow-up to The Perfect Couple. “It was always meant to be a limited series.”

Hilderbrand, however, admitted she didn’t get enough of the characters in the six-episode series. The pair are excited to expand the adaptation space with more shows that feel like “a beach read in TV” form.

“That is what we were going for,” Lamia added. “Because I think a beach read is a wonderful thing.”

The author reflected on the recent success in book adaptations, saying, “I think Hollywood realized there is an audience for this. There are not just women, but a lot of people who are interested in these novels brought to life.”

Earlier this month, The Perfect Couple debuted on Netflix to record success. The show brought in over 10 million views in its second full week on Netflix and came in second only to Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Perfect Couple tells the story of a wedding weekend that gets uprooted when a body is found on the beach. The series premiere, which debuted in September, revealed that the bride’s (Eve Hewson) maid of honor, Merritt (Meghann Fahy), was the person who was killed, but it wasn’t until the finale that fans found out who was actually responsible.

Hilderbrand has released 26 other novels set on Nantucket, including Swan Song, her final book set on the island.

“I think they would all be enjoyable to somebody who enjoyed The Perfect Couple. It’s really great for me, because new people will be discovering my books. The Perfect Couple’s No. 6 on the paperback bestseller list next week,” Hilderbrand added on Tuesday. “I would recommend The Castaways, which also has an unexplained death, and probably my Paradise series which is set in the Virgin Islands, where I go every winter, and is more like a thriller.”

Hilderbrand previously hinted at having several more projects in the works.

“The Five Star Weekend is in development with Peacock right now. Swan Song has been optioned — I can’t tell you by who. The Winter Street book series has been optioned and 28 Summers [has been optioned] with a movie company,” Hilderbrand told Boston.com in July. “I’m going to hope and pray that The Perfect Couple is successful enough that those all end up getting greenlit. That would be so much fun, and I can be as involved or as uninvolved as I want to be on those.”

The Perfect Couple is currently streaming on Netflix.