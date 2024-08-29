Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Meet the Characters at the Center of Netflix’s Mysterious and Murderous ‘The Perfect Couple’

By
Everything to Know So Far About Netflix s Murder Mystery Series The Perfect Couple
10
Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple would be nothing without some murder, mystery and intriguing characters who could all be the killer.

The six-episode limited series, which premieres on Thursday, September 5, is based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the same name. The story follows a wedding weekend that gets uprooted when a body is found on the beach. The guest list introduces potential suspects, with the wealthy Winbury family and their many secrets becoming the focus of the investigation.

Zesica tiered, smocked midi dress

Deal of the Day

Score 62% Best-Selling Tiered Dress That’s Perfect for Fall! View Deal

The Perfect Couple stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khattar, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor. Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach and Nick Searcy round out the cast.

Keep scrolling and let Us introduce you to the primary suspects on the guest list:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1260374980dakota fanning 206

Dakota Fanning
1251325493liev_schreiber_290x206

Liev Schreiber
1299598289nicole kidman 206

Nicole Kidman

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.