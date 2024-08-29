Netflix’s The Perfect Couple would be nothing without some murder, mystery and intriguing characters who could all be the killer.

The six-episode limited series, which premieres on Thursday, September 5, is based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the same name. The story follows a wedding weekend that gets uprooted when a body is found on the beach. The guest list introduces potential suspects, with the wealthy Winbury family and their many secrets becoming the focus of the investigation.

The Perfect Couple stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khattar, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor. Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani, Michael Beach and Nick Searcy round out the cast.

Keep scrolling and let Us introduce you to the primary suspects on the guest list: