Just finished The Perfect Couple and not sure what to try next? Us has you covered.

Netflix’s six-part limited series, which is based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the same name, took viewers by storm when it debuted in September. The Perfect Couple tells the story of a wedding weekend that gets uprooted when a body is found on the beach. The show’s star-studded cast includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor.

With equal parts mystery, drama and humor, The Perfect Couple became the show to watch if you are looking for something fun. Luckily, The Perfect Couple feels reminiscent of shows such as The White Lotus, Big Little Lies and more — although none of them have an iconic title sequence set to Meghan Trainor‘s song “Criminal.”

Keep scrolling for TV suggestions similar to The Perfect Couple:

‘Apples Never Fall’ (Peacock)

Based on Liane Moriarty‘s novel of the same name, Apples Never Fall follows a wealthy family as they deal with the matriarch Joy (Annette Bening) going missing — and her husband, Stan (Sam Neill), becoming a person of interest. Sound familiar? The Delaney family (Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner, Essie Randles and Alison Brie) must come together to figure out whether their parents were as perfect as they thought.

‘Big Little Lies’ (HBO)

Kidman’s filmography has a sub-section for beach shows such as HBO’s Big Little Lies, which also takes inspiration from a novel written by Moriarty. Big Little Lies introduces a group of women (played by Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz) as they end up involved in a murder investigation.

‘The White Lotus’ (HBO)

The anthology series centers around guests and employees at a White Lotus resort (the first one in Hawaii and the second in Italy). In addition to Fahy starring in the second season of The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple fans will also be excited by the dark tone that sets up the show.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (Hulu)

There is just something about Moriarty’s books that make for great TV because Nine Perfect Strangers is up next on this list. Set in a fictional health and wellness resort, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine strangers who gather for a journey of healing but instead end up discovering secrets about each other — and their wellness guru (played by Kidman).

‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)

Hewson stars in a black comedy about five sisters who get caught up in a high-stakes life insurance investigation. Bad Sisters might have been underrated before, but with a boost from The Perfect Couple, more fans might flock to this Irish import.

‘Succession’ (HBO)

If you want more messy family dynamics, look no further than Succession. The hit HBO series, which ran from 2018 to 2023, centered around a wealthy family fighting for control of a media company amid their father’s declining health. Succession received massive critical acclaim for being able to balance drama with a dark sense of humor.

‘Dynasty’ (The CW)

Based on the 1980s soap opera of the same name, Dynasty is a reboot on The CW that follows two of America’s wealthiest families — the Carringtons and the Colbys — amid their feud for control over their fortune and children.

‘Bad Monkey’ (Apple TV+)

Based on the novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey follows former police detective Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) who gets demoted to a restaurant inspector before getting sucked into a murder investigation when a severed arm is pulled out of the water. The Apple TV+ series is full of hijinks, chaos and elevated performances from an eclectic group of characters.