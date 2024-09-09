Did your weekend plans get deprioritized due to a bad case of binge-watching The Perfect Couple? Us too! The Netflix murder mystery, centered around a doomed wedding at the messed-up Winbury family’s estate in picturesque Nantucket, was scheduled for release impeccably: the perfect farewell to summer (even if yours didn’t come with an invitation to a fancy beachside wedding with a group of hot sociopaths) and a little amuse-bouche for what’s shaping up to be a thrilling fall of TV.

Every character in the six-part darkly comic drama is harboring secrets in varying shades of WTF, but some of the ensemble are infinitely more likable than others. So, who were you most drawn to? And what might your attraction say about your own personality?

Warning: this story contains mild-The Perfect Couple spoilers, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched all six episodes yet (seriously, what’s stopping you? Quick, clear the calendar before Nicole Kidman stabs you with her eyes) …

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson)

Our main girl, but one of the least complicated characters of the group, mostly because her surname isn’t Winbury. If you felt an affinity with cute, down to earth Amelia, you’ve probably experienced imposter syndrome at some point in your life — or maybe you just really like dressing in zoo merch.

Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy)

If you fell for Merritt’s many charms, you’re only human: hot and sassy, but with a sensitive side too? What a woman! Or maybe you loved Merritt because you, too, are a misunderstood party girl with terrible judgment, both when it comes to who you sleep with and who you accept delicious refreshing drinks from in the middle of the night.

Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman)

Do you spend your spare time perfecting a faintly terrifying stare in the mirror, wishing you could be as cold, calm and composed as the Winbury matriarch? Respecting Greer is one thing — she’s clearly talented, successful and stylish, as well as scary — but actually liking her? It might be time to take a look inside yourself before it all comes crashing down.

Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber)

No. Step away from the bad man. Especially if he’s offering you a puff on his jazz cigarette. Sure, Tag is charismatic, smart and funny, but here’s a man who is so deeply flawed that the only thing trustworthy about him is his smart-watch data. Don’t be so easily impressed; you can do better.

Thomas Winbury (Jack Reynor)

Seriously, this jerk was your favorite character? If you found yourself inexplicably drawn to this man, you need to get over your bad boy syndrome before it takes a dark turn. Or just use him for sex a la Isabel, but keep your money, medication and wedding cake well away from him.

Abby Winbury (Dakoka Fanning)

It’s giving Regina George: The Pregnancy Yoga Years. Look, it’s OK to not be in the popular crowd at high school. Some of the popular girls at high school turn out like this. Stop wanting women like this to be your friend before something bad happens. Repeat after Us: “Thanks babe, but I’m not thirsty!”

Isabel Nallet (Isabelle Adjani)

So, you want to be the kind of person who can just rock up at social occasions, looking all sexy and mysterious, without anyone asking who you are and why you’re there? And you want to sound instantly wise just because it’s late, everyone’s had a drink and you have an accent? Start sprinkling your speech with French expressions to add a little je ne sais quoi and you’ll be well on your way.

Benji Winbury (Billy Howle)

Zzzz. Really? Sure, he’s cute enough, but the best thing you can do is stick with penguins and save yourself a lot of heartache.

Will Winbury (Sam Nivola)

Finally, a Winbury boy with some charm. If Will floats your boat, you probably have a rebellious streak … maybe your dad’s a police officer?

Shooter Dival (Ishaan Khatter)

If you prefer Shooter to Benji, it might be because you’re looking for an escape from dysfunction. Alternatively, you might just be in possession of a pulse and a sex drive.

Detective Nikki Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin)

Well, who doesn’t love Detective Nikki, and, in fact, every smart, no-nonsense but ultimately likable character Champlin plays, because they’re all pretty much the same? And if, somehow, you don’t like her? You’re probably a criminal.