The Proposal is facing quite the backlash – and it’s causing the show to be pulled. Contestant Michael J. Friday was accused of facilitating a sexual assault by Wisconsin native Erica Denae Meshke. On Wednesday, June 20, she posted on Facebook that in early November, she and Friday had connected via a dating app and he set her up to be assaulted.

“In early November, this person found me on tinder and asked to meet me. I said it had to be in a public place. He invited me to a get together in the lobby/entertainment room of an apartment complex, Diamond Tower. When I arrived, it was just him and two other 50ish year-old men whom he referred to as his ‘friends,’” Meshke wrote. “They poured me a drink, and then I was left alone with the two older men. The original guy never came back, despite me calling and texting. I was told by his friends that he would be back soon. So while I waited, I accepted another drink, which I know now was spiked. I was taken to an apartment upstairs by one of the older men, and the things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable. I was threatened afterwards, and told that he was very ‘powerful’ and would ‘find me’ if I told anyone what he did.”

She also claimed that she ran into Friday again and he offered again to buy her a drink. “This man is the pretty face that is used as a lure to get girls into unsafe situations,” she continued. “I’ve heard so many similar bait-and-catch horror stories, and it’s sickening. Protect your fellow women and keep trash like this accountable for their actions. Be safe. Be aware. Be cautious. And boycott #theproposal.”

She did not name Friday in her post but later responded to a comment with a photo of him, revealing that he was who she was referencing.

ABC and Warner Horizon, the production company behind the show, is looking further into the situation.

“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously,” ABC and Warner Horizon said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”

The Proposal airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

