Love at first … beauty pageant? Mike Crowe proposed to Monica Villalobos on the series premiere of ABC’s new pageant-style dating series, The Proposal, and it turns out the duo are still together two months after filming!

Shortly after the premiere aired on Monday, June 18, The Proposal’s official Twitter account confirmed that the pair were still together: “Congrats to Mike and Monica! And, for those wondering…they are still a couple! Excited for them to explore life after #TheProposal.”

The series’ Twitter account also shared a video of the duo confirming their relationship.

Congrats to Mike and Monica! And, for those wondering…they are still a couple! Excited for them to explore life after #TheProposal. pic.twitter.com/qog4gdXby3 — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) June 19, 2018

“You guys, I never thought anything like this would happen in, like, a million years,” Mike, a California police officer, began in a video with his new fiancée by his side. “I never thought I’d be on television, never thought I’d get down on one knee and propose to someone in under an hour, but it happened and I got to meet this beautiful girl … We’re having a good time and we’re excited for what the future has in store for us.”

“Definitely,” Monica added. “I can’t wait to get that ring!”

According to the real estate agent’s Instagram, she has secured her Neil Lane engagement (the same jeweler that provides Bachelor contestants with their bling).

“💍💍💍Finally!! It’s no longer a secret!! 💍💍💍,” she wrote alongside a photo kissing her fiancé at a Proposal viewing party at Dave and Buster’s. “#theproposal #engaged #tv #abc#bachelor #bachelorette #viewingparty.”

ABC executive Robert Mills, who replied to fan that filming took place “about two months ago,” also shared a selfie of Mike and Monica and claimed they are “madly in love.”

Time will tell if The Proposal has any other successful matches. The series, hosted by Jesse Palmer and created by the producers of The Bachelor franchise, will have a new mystery man or woman each week. The 10 contestants competing for love will attempt to impress the mystery person, whose identity is only revealed to the audience, through four rounds, including a swimsuit competition and a “deal-breaker” question round.

The Proposal airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

