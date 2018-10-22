The Jersey ladies are back! Us Weekly can exclusively reveal The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s opening credits and the taglines for the six women, including newcomers Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

Margaret Josephs’ tagline seemingly pokes fun at former Housewife Siggy Flicker, who left the series after season 8.

“I can make you laugh, or make you cry. Your choice!” Margaret, 51, says in the clip after referring to Siggy, also 51, as “Soggy, with all the crying” last season.

Us Weekly debuted the season 9 trailer, which introduced Jackie and Jennifer, in September. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga got into a heated argument over the two new women in the trailer, but Teresa implies she’s taking the high road this season in her tagline.

“These days I don’t throw punches, I roll with them,” the 46-year-old says.

For the rest of the taglines, watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!