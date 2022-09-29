Us Musts: ‘The Real Love Boat’ and More Must-See Shows to Watch This Fall

Mark your calendars! The fall TV season is just getting started, and Us Weekly has rounded up all the new CBS shows that will liven up your nights in. Watch the video above and scroll down to see the full lineup of must-see entertainment, including exciting new dramas and the return of two beloved reality stalwarts.

Another Reality Obsession

Inspired by the classic ’70s series The Love Boat, CBS’ new reality show The Real Love Boat follows a group of 10 singles as they look for love aboard a Princess Cruises ship while sailing through the Mediterranean Sea. Premiering on Wednesday, October 5 at 9/8c, the series is cohosted by real-life couple Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, who’ve been married since 2007. After navigating chemistry and compatibility challenges along the way, one duo will win a cash prize and a luxury cruise from Princess.

Competition Heats Up

Survivor returns for its 43rd season on Wednesday, September 21. This time around, 18 new players will head to Fiji for their chance to outwit, outplay and outlast their compatriots. After Survivor, stay tuned at 10/9c for season 34 of The Amazing Race, which is the first season to start outside the United States. Twelve teams will journey to Jordan, Germany, Austria, Italy, Iceland, France and more as they compete for the $1 million grand prize. (Big Brother fans may also recognize HouseGuests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss among the cast.)

Working for Mom

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in the new sitcom So Help Me Todd, premiering on Thursday, September 29. The Oscar winner plays diligent attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her aimless son, Todd (Astin), as her firm’s in-house investigator. Todd’s methods are unorthodox, to say the least, but Margaret soon finds herself impressed with his craftiness and tech savvy.

On Fire

Premiering Friday, October 7, Fire Country is a new first responder drama with a twist: some of the firefighters are inmates who work alongside members of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, a.k.a. Cal Fire. Max Thieriot, who also appeared in CBS’ SEAL Team, pitched the show to the network — and now he’s a producer and the star.

A New Crime Drama

From the opposite coast comes East New York, which follows a group of detectives and police officers in the titular New York City neighborhood. As newly promoted Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, Amanda Warren leads a cast that also includes Jimmy Smits, Richard Kind and Elizabeth Haywood.