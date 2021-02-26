Not much has changed in three decades. The first trailer for the Real World revival — titled The Real World Homecoming: New York — reunited the original cast for a multitude of tough conversations.

In a voiceover, one person remarks that the location “still smells the same” and “looks the same” as it did in 1992 when the series initially aired on MTV. The video, released on Friday, February 26, also shows plenty of flashback clips from “the original social experiment that created the reality phenomenon.”

The cast then delves into a range of topics, from sexuality to race. “What was it like after you had come out on the show?” Heather Gardner asks Norman Korpi. He responds while choking up, “It was hard. My friends left me.”

Becky Blasband and Kevin Powell then come face to face following a clip of him accusing her of being “a racist” in 1992. “It’s gonna sound, again, racist but …” she begins. He cuts her off, interjecting: “Then don’t say it. You’re missing the point of all of this.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Julie Gentry points out how time has changed very little among the group. “It’s 29 years later and we’re still having the same conversations,” she notes.

“Things haven’t changed,” Norman, 53, adds, while Andre Comeau retorts, “Yeah, it’s changed. It’s gotten worse.”

The supertease also hints at a sudden departure and some tears. “Sometimes things fall apart before they can get better,” Eric Nies says.

The revival was announced earlier this month and will serve as one of the kickoff series for Paramount+’s streaming debut. The show will not only see the original cast members discussing the same topics they talked about in 1992 but will also explore how their lives changed after The Real World: New York aired.

Eric, 49, reflected on that very topic in a sneak peek of E!’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV. “If The Real World didn’t happen and my life didn’t go the way that it did, I might have been dead. There were a lot of wounds that I was suppressing from my childhood, and I was on a self-destructive path. And I started using drugs at a young age,” he admitted. “I was able to look at myself and see the things that I didn’t like about myself that I wanted to change. So yeah, in a way, The Real World kind of saved my life.”

The Real World Homecoming: New York premieres on Paramount+ Thursday, March 4.