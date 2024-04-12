After over 14 years on air, The Talk is set to wrap up its final season in December 2024.

Following rumors the show was coming to an end, CBS officially announced on Friday, April 12, that the long-running daytime talk show would be canceled.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf said in a joint statement to Variety. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

The statement continued: “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day.”

To conclude their statement, Reisenbach and Stapf thanked the “numerous guests who appeared” on the show and “the millions of viewers who tuned in daily.”

“For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024,” they wrote.

The Talk, originally created by Sara Gilbert, premiered on CBS in 2010 and has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show. The series original hosts included Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne.

Osbourne, 71, was the show’s longest running cohost, however, she exited the show in March 2021 after she got in a heated debate with Underwood, 60, during an episode where they talked about Piers Morgan criticizing Meghan Markle. Osbourne defended Morgan, her longtime friend, but was criticized by her cohosts and audience members. Following the heated episode, CBS announced Osbourne would not be returning.

Following her exit, a source told Us Weekly that Osbourne was “bitterly disappointed” about how her conclusion on the show played out.

“Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech – so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is,” the insider explained.

The Talk will conclude on CBS in December 2024.