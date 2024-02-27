Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of The Traitors.

Some of The Traitors’ season 2 cast members are getting a little cutthroat, even for a show about treachery and murder.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina fired back after their costars Parvati Shallow and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio questioned their traitor radar during the Friday, February 22, episode of Bananas’ podcast.

“This is laughable. Love Bananas and his podcast but he was on #TheTraitorsUS for 15 minutes and here’s Poverty doing his podcast. 😂,” Tamra, 56, wrote via X on Sunday, February 24, alongside a clip from the podcast episode.

“Stop hating. I’ve been in the podcast world for three years and TV for 16 … sit down. Who is Poverty anyways?” she continued, poking fun at Kevin Kreider’s mispronunciation of Parvati’s name on the Peacock series.

Related: Relive the Biggest Reality TV Feuds Ever since reality TV began, one of the biggest draws has been the drama — specifically, the fighting that breaks out while the cameras are rolling. Through the years — from Laguna Beach and The Hills to the Real Housewives and beyond, the claws come out when action is called. Although Lauren Conrad butted heads […]

During the clip in question, Parvati, 41, slammed Tamra and Janelle, 44, for “trying to say they knew after the fact” who the traitors were. Parvati became a traitor during episode 2 after being recruited by Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks.

“[Janelle’s] doing that podcast with Tamra. Tamra’s trying to get her 15 minutes of fame from this because she didn’t do much on the show,” Parvati said, referring to Janelle’s appearance on Tamra’s podcast “Talking Traitors” earlier this month.

Bananas, meanwhile, noted that he didn’t believe Janelle identified the traitors early on.

“Love Janelle to death but Janelle claims that she knew the entire game the second she walked in the house. She’s like, ‘I knew Dan was a traitor, I knew Parvati was a traitor.’ I’m like, ‘Did you? Come on,’” he said.

Related: Us Breaks Down ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Cast — And Predicts Their Game Fate The season 2 cast of The Traitors has been announced — and Us Weekly is breaking down our predictions for who will flourish and who will flop. The group of 21 contestants features Real Housewives, athletes, champions of shows including Survivor and The Challenge and one former Member of Parliament. On The Traitors, the eclectic […]

Janelle also responded to Bananas and Parvati’s comments via X on Sunday, February 25.

“Many people say Tamra and I didn’t know who the Traitors were. Per usual I can provide receipts. Yes I was wrong about Sandra [Diaz-Twine] and CT [Tamburello]. But I knew Dan and Parv literally from day 1 and 2!” she wrote alongside a screenshot of an October 2023 direct message thread between herself and Tamra.

“I think Dan murdered me,” Tamra wrote in the thread.

In her response, Janelle named both Dan, 40, and Parvati as traitors and said, “I thought it was obvious.”

Tamra retweeted Janelle’s post, writing, “Receipts 👏🏼 proof 👏🏼 timeline 👏🏼 screenshots 👏🏼,” a nod to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay’s iconic season 4 speech when outing costar Monica Garcia’s involvement in the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

Related: The Most Villainous Moments in Reality TV: Johnny Bananas, OMAROSA and More Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, OMAROSA and more have been the masterminds behind some of the most villainous moments in reality TV. OMAROSA — who may be the first-ever villain in reality TV history — had a cutthroat approach in the boardroom on The Apprentice, which launched her to superstardom. After making a name for herself on the […]

Prior to Parvati’s comments about Tamra seeking “15 minutes of fame,” Tamra questioned Parvati’s efficacy as a traitor when Janelle appeared on her podcast.

“To me, as a viewer, [Parvati’s] making herself look guilty. She’s making herself more and more look like a traitor to me,” Tamra said during the February 2 episode.

The Traitors airs on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.