Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of The Traitors.
Some of The Traitors’ season 2 cast members are getting a little cutthroat, even for a show about treachery and murder.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina fired back after their costars Parvati Shallow and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio questioned their traitor radar during the Friday, February 22, episode of Bananas’ podcast.
“This is laughable. Love Bananas and his podcast but he was on #TheTraitorsUS for 15 minutes and here’s Poverty doing his podcast. 😂,” Tamra, 56, wrote via X on Sunday, February 24, alongside a clip from the podcast episode.
“Stop hating. I’ve been in the podcast world for three years and TV for 16 … sit down. Who is Poverty anyways?” she continued, poking fun at Kevin Kreider’s mispronunciation of Parvati’s name on the Peacock series.
During the clip in question, Parvati, 41, slammed Tamra and Janelle, 44, for “trying to say they knew after the fact” who the traitors were. Parvati became a traitor during episode 2 after being recruited by Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks.
“[Janelle’s] doing that podcast with Tamra. Tamra’s trying to get her 15 minutes of fame from this because she didn’t do much on the show,” Parvati said, referring to Janelle’s appearance on Tamra’s podcast “Talking Traitors” earlier this month.
Bananas, meanwhile, noted that he didn’t believe Janelle identified the traitors early on.
“Love Janelle to death but Janelle claims that she knew the entire game the second she walked in the house. She’s like, ‘I knew Dan was a traitor, I knew Parvati was a traitor.’ I’m like, ‘Did you? Come on,’” he said.
Janelle also responded to Bananas and Parvati’s comments via X on Sunday, February 25.
“Many people say Tamra and I didn’t know who the Traitors were. Per usual I can provide receipts. Yes I was wrong about Sandra [Diaz-Twine] and CT [Tamburello]. But I knew Dan and Parv literally from day 1 and 2!” she wrote alongside a screenshot of an October 2023 direct message thread between herself and Tamra.
“I think Dan murdered me,” Tamra wrote in the thread.
In her response, Janelle named both Dan, 40, and Parvati as traitors and said, “I thought it was obvious.”
Tamra retweeted Janelle’s post, writing, “Receipts 👏🏼 proof 👏🏼 timeline 👏🏼 screenshots 👏🏼,” a nod to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay’s iconic season 4 speech when outing costar Monica Garcia’s involvement in the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.
Prior to Parvati’s comments about Tamra seeking “15 minutes of fame,” Tamra questioned Parvati’s efficacy as a traitor when Janelle appeared on her podcast.
“To me, as a viewer, [Parvati’s] making herself look guilty. She’s making herself more and more look like a traitor to me,” Tamra said during the February 2 episode.
The Traitors airs on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.