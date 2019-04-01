While the new Twilight Zone has its fair share of celebrity names and scary plot lines — and yes, some are extremely scary — even Jordan Peele would admit that nothing compares to Rod Serling‘s classic. With 156 episodes in the original series (the 2019 revival is the third remake), each one seemed to be creepier than the last.

As does any list of Twilight Zone episodes, ours highlights the third episode of season 5, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.” The episode featured William Shatner — pre Star Trek days — as an anxious flier on board a flight in which a gremlin is on the wing. While the episode description may not seem as terrifying, the episode in itself goes down as one of the most scary. In fact, it has inspired an episode in the revival, starring Adam Scott.

Another episode that makes the list is “Living Doll,” the sixth episode of season 5. It happens to be the first episode that Peele saw. “It almost made me piss my pants,” he told Rolling Stone. It is basically Chucky before Chucky.

Watch the video above for more of the creepiest episodes of The Twilight Zone. The revival is now streaming on CBS All Access.

