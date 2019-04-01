If you were traveling through another dimension, who would you take along? The third revival of the classic horror hit The Twilight Zone includes quite the roster. Jordan Peele, who’s best known for creating Get Out and Us, developed the series and is the new host — something that was far from simple task.

“I felt like it’s the greatest show of all time. We were tentative to step in. There are many ways to fail at this,” Peele, 40, told Entertainment Weekly, adding that Rod Serling was the perfect narrator and he wanted to be sure that he could be live up to that level of storytelling.

“He would craft a custom-made nightmare for those people,” Peele explained. “He would place reveals strategically throughout an episode. And he would use the show to Trojan-horse commentary and social messaging through entertainment.”

However, executive producer Simon Kinberg believes now is the right time for the series, which first debuted in 1959, to be remade. “The world we live in 2019 is clamoring socially, politically, morally for a new Twilight Zone,” he said. “Our politics are so upside down, and because the divisions are getting wider, it’s time for a show that can be entertaining but also provide moral and social parables. And Jordan is someone who is uniquely well-suited to telling stories in the genre space that also explore social and political justice issues.”

In the new series, which began streaming on Monday, April 1, on CBS All Access, Peele’s voice isn’t the only recognizable part. Each episode includes A-list celebrities. Scroll through the gallery below to find out who will appear in which episode.