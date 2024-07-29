Cameras just started rolling on season 2 of The Valley, and Jax Taylor has already gotten into a public argument.

Jax, 45, and Danny Booko were photographed getting into a heated fight while filming the hit Bravo series on Saturday, July 27. The costars hashed out their issues in front of Jax’s house after he recently hinted at a falling out with Danny, 40.

As season 1 aired earlier this year, Jax shocked fans when he hinted that Danny and wife Nia Booko‘s relationship wasn’t as sweet as it seemed on screen. In May, a social media user called Danny and Nia, 34, the “cutest couple” on television “right now,” writing via X, “Sorry @mrjaxtaylor I genuinely love you and Britt, but I want to cry every time I see these [two].”

Jax, who is currently separated from wife Brittany Cartwright, replied to the post, writing, “Will see how this goes.”

Related: Meet the Cast of 'The Valley' — Including the 'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Vanderpump Rules viewers will be introduced to some new cast members — and familiar faces — in the spinoff series The Valley. In 2012, fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. The cast faced a […]

Before they resumed filming, Jax teased a feud between him and someone else on The Valley. Jax specifically mentioned several times on his “When Reality Hits” podcast in June that he wouldn’t be inviting one person to his upcoming birthday party but didn’t name anyone or reveal what caused the rift.

“I don’t need to bring the drama. It’s already there. They just didn’t put it on the TV and I’m shocked,” he noted at the time. “I’m excited for the season, but there’s some things that need to be out of the bag. Cat needs to be out of the bag on a few different things.”

Jax made it clear that he wouldn’t let anything go unaddressed during the second season of The Valley, adding, “You guys are in for it because I’m going to make sure there are things that are going to be told this time. I feel like everything wasn’t let out of the bag. There was a lot of like, ‘Why wasn’t this shown?’ That’s not going to happen. Some of you people are going to be in for a surprise.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Danny later seemed to sound off on Jax’s subtle digs while defending his and Nia’s marriage.

“One of whom you thought was your closest friends on there, trying to stir stuff up and insinuate things that aren’t true. And try to stir the pot, which he thinks is for the show,” he said on an episode of Nia’s “Hold My Crown” podcast in July. “But it is blatant lies. It’s hurtful. And friends don’t do that.”

After hearing what was said about him, Danny was shocked to hear the source of the rumors, adding, “We need to have that conversation. I would like to have that conversation that may happen on season 2. But I hope it happens before. Because I don’t like conflict. I don’t like feeling this way.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Danny continued: “I don’t like what he’s doing and putting out there right now. It isn’t cool. It’s not just me but it’s about our marriage.”

Nia also didn’t name anyone while addressing the offscreen situation. “I know there’s some of the guys who you get along with. But then I feel like there’s some guys that haven’t been quality friends for you. That makes me apprehensive,” she told Danny about preparing to film new episodes of The Valley with male costars Jax, Luke Broderick, Jason Caperna and Zack Wickham. “It feels a little bit different on the guys’ side.”

The Valley has been renewed for season 2, and all episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.