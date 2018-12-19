Another winner is announced! Season 15 of The Voice came to a dramatic end on Tuesday, December 18, but which artist took home the trophy? Coach Adam Levine was the only one without a singer in the finals – Blake Shelton loved that, especially with two singers on his team up for the win! The women were also part of the finals with Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson each having one singer left as well.

Here’s a quick break down of the final four and how they did on part one of the finale on Monday, December 17.

Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) definitely has his fans! He crushed it on Monday night with his cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” and then impressed the crowd even more by keeping up with Shelton during their “Two More Bottles of Wine” duet.

Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly) yodeled her way through Monday night’s final performances, covering Tanya Tucker’s “It’s a Little Too Late.” She tensed up a bit performing with her judge (who wouldn’t, it’s KELLY CLARKSON), but wowed the coaches with her original song.

During the blind auditions, all four judges turned for Kirk Jay (Team Blake) and his journey came full circle this week when he performed Rascal Flatts’ “I Won’t Let Go” and received a well-deserved standing ovation. His performances tend to be pretty emotional!

At only 14, Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer) has been a clear favorite all season. From the moment she covered Adele’s “Turning Tables,” everyone knew that her future was definitely a bright one. She reaffirmed that during Monday night’s final performance, crushing Demi Lovato’s “Confident.” She also sang “Home” with Hudson, and she held her own, note for note with the Oscar winner.

So, who took home the $100,000 cash prize and recording deal? Chevel was named the winner!

The Voice returns with season 16 (and with new coach John Legend) on NBC Monday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

