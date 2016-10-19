It was another battle-tastic night on The Voice's Tuesday, October 18, episode and another stress-packed set of choices for the judges. Miley Cyrus admitted she wasn’t up for confrontations or making decisions, Alicia Keys got confused and picked host Carson Daly by mistake, Adam Levine went all spooky on Us and Blake Shelton got a nice, big hug from a grateful mom.

1. Miley’s happy clown land.

When Team Blake’s Preston James and Austin Allsup battled it out over “Bad Moon Rising,” Miley just couldn’t decide. “I’m not very good at confrontation,” she moaned. “I just want everyone to live in a happy clown land — clearly!” She pointed to her sort-of clownish outfit and laughed. In the end, she copped out of choosing, like the sweet Miley-clown we’ve seen her become. “I’m saying both!” She said. “I’ve said nothing. I’m sorry. No one wins.”

Even Adam seemed surprised by the always-opinionated Miley for being at a loss for words for once. “You’re saying everything and nothing at the same time!” he complained.

2. And the winner is … Carson?!

Team Alicia’s Gabriel Violett battled it out with sister act Whitney and Shannon. Their performance of Extreme’s “More Than Words” had Miley giving the sisters the thumbs-up, but poor Alicia got so stressed out, she accidentally declared Carson the winner. Luckily, Miley was into that idea. “That’s a plot twist!” She said. “Cool!”

3. A fab collab.

Imagine if Alicia and Miley joined forces and put out an album? Turns out, we might get the real deal one day! Alicia leaned over to Miley during the proceedings and said, “Me and you might need to do a label.” Miley was all in. “Let’s put a tour together,” Cyrus replied. “I mean it!”

Yaaaas! Where do we get tickets?