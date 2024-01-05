Mike White has found his new set of stars for the next season of The White Lotus.

HBO announced on Friday, January 5, that Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong will join the cast for season 3. Production for the anthology series will begin in February.

This season is set to take place in Thailand, and the show will film in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok. The previous seasons were filmed in Hawaii and Italy. HBO has teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand for season 3.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus,” Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of production for HBO and Max, said in a statement on Friday.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand echoed similar sentiments in their own statement. “We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus,” the message read. “The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.”

In addition to the new faces, Natasha Rothwell will be back for season 3, as previously announced in April 2023. Rothwell, 43, made her White Lotus debut in the first season as Belinda, the Hawaiian resort’s spa manager. Ahead of filming, the actress teased that White, 53, had big plans for season 3.

“I will say I’ve read all of the scripts, and people are in for a treat. It’s bigger than ever,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “Buckle up.”

White also hinted that he was going all out when writing the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” the show creator told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

Since The White Lotus premiered in July 2021, the show has gathered praise from fans and critics. In its first season, it received 20 Emmy nominations and took home 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.