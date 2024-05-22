Liam Hemsworth has officially entered The Witcher chat — and he is rocking that iconic wig.

The Hunger Games star, 34, was featured in Netflix’s first teaser trailer for season 4, which does not have a release date yet. Hemsworth, who replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, can be seen in the short trailer leading a horse through a dark, misty forest. He dons long blonde locks and looks ominously off into the distance before the teaser fades to black.

The Netflix hit, which debuted in 2018, follows Geralt as he travels the Continent fighting monsters, mages and more. He forms an unlikely family with the powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Cintran princess Ciri (Freya Allan) as they protect the princess from captors.

Cavill, 41, announced his decision to leave the series in a statement released in October 2022, which offered a glowing endorsement of Hemsworth as his replacement. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he explained. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

The Man of Steel star added, “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.” Hemsworth shared his excitement about the role in his own statement, noting that he’s “over the moon” to play Geralt.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character,” he said. “I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Allan, 22, for her part, has expressed some concerns about how fans will react to Cavill being replaced, explaining to Collider in May, “I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

Related: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: A Timeline of Their Relationship More than two years after calling off their engagement, exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reunited — Us Weekly tracks their romantic ups and downs

Still, the actress shared high hopes for Hemsworth’s success in the series. “He’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?” she said.

Cavill made his final appearance as Geralt in the season 3 finale of The Witcher, which aired in July 2023. In April, creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt announced that season 4 of the series was finally in production — and that the show was renewed for a fifth season as well.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” Schmidt, 45, told Netflix in a statement at the time. “We’re thrilled to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit – stay tuned to see how the story ends.”