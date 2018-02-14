John Daly: 8 Things to Know About the Olympic Skeleton Racer

Olympic skeleton racer John Daly is on his road to redemption at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The athlete, 32, has been competing since 2001 but suffered a heartbreak after hitting the wall at the start of his run at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Four years later, the Olympian has put that behind him and is now back to seeking his gold medal.

Watch Us Weekly‘s exclusive video with Daly above to learn more about the Olympic athlete.

1. He Really Cares About His Hair

Daly has an extensive process for taking care of his hair. “My routine is two different types of shampoo, get out, put a leave-in conditioner in there, then I blow dry it,” he revealed to Us. “Then use a hair cream and then a pomade.”

2. But Winning a Gold Medal Is More Important

When Us asked Daly if he would rather win a gold medal or shave his hair off, he was a bit skeptical about losing his locks at first. “So if I win the gold medal, my hair is gone?” he asked. “It’s growing back, right? Yeah? Then, that’s fine.”

3. He’s a Fan of Dance Music

While some Olympians have said that they don’t listen to music while competing, Daly tells Us that he listens to “Wake Me Up” by Avicii for motivation.

4. Who’s His Celebrity Crush?

The athlete wasted no time before quickly saying, “Amber Heard.”

5. He Doesn’t Recommend Dating Athletes

Daly won’t be looking for love in the Olympic Village, which is probably why he still uses the dating app Bumble. “I would definitely not recommend dating other athletes,” he told Us. “We are way too high maintenance and a little bit shallow.”

6. Who Does He Look Up to?

The American skeleton racer says he looks up to his fellow Winter Olympics athlete, bobsledder Steven Langton. Daly also believes Langton is better with the ladies. “Steve has an advantage because he’s a good-looking guy,” Daly said. “He’s good-looking tall, handsome, kind of resembles Superman, and I’m, like, just there.”

He added: “I’m a better talker, though.”

7. His Dad Gives Great Advice

Four years ago, Daly hit a wall near the start of his run at the Sochi Olympics, and he said it was that moment that inspired the best advice he’s ever received.

“My father actually did give me probably the best thing he’s ever told me right after Sochi, right after my crash,” he told Us. “I gave him a hug, he wiped my face and said, ‘What happened here today will make you the man you are tomorrow,’ and I still love that quote.”

8. A First Date Inspired His Big Comeback

After his accident at the Sochi Olympics, Daly said he lost his passion for competing but a date inspired him to return. “There was a very unfinished feeling,” he revealed to Us. “I just never expected it to end like that and it kind of steamrolled into trying to forget all about it.”

“I was on a date and the girl asked me what I was passionate about, and I really didn’t have a good answer for her,” Daly recalled. “I realized that I have a great life but I’m not as passionate about anything in my life as I was about competing and that was kind of the amber that turned it all on to try to come back.”

To learn more about Daly, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics air on NBC.

