



Well, that secret didn’t take long to come out. Kate (Chrissy Metz) broke down after discovering that Toby (Chris Sullivan) kept his weight loss from her during the Tuesday, October 8, episode of This Is Us, titled “Unhinged.”

Toby settled into his IT sales job by inviting Kate to meet some of his clients at a restaurant. He tried to subtly get the hostess to switch their table, but when she wouldn’t, Kate admitted that she could not fit into the booth.

Kate later demanded that Toby take off his shirt, which exposed his abs. He confessed that he had been going to the gym to get healthy following his heart attack, which made Kate emotional. He didn’t want to make her feel bad, though she acknowledged she had gained 10 pounds since giving birth. Her neighbor (Timothy Omundson), who was trying to rehabilitate from a stroke, caught her crying on her porch, and after he shared his story with her, she and baby Jack joined him for his morning walks around the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, viewers saw why Nicky (Griffin Dunne) vandalized the VA center. He was making progress with a therapist when she was transferred, which made him relapse. Kevin (Justin Hartley) came to town to help Nicky avoid jail time and a huge fine, and the VA agreed to let Nicky continue his treatment, despite his aversion to assistance.

While at the facility, Kevin met Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and her son. She was immediately turned off by him, but she later warmed up when they ended up in the same AA meeting. Kevin lamented his life having no purpose and trying to stay sober by focusing on his nephew. Cassidy laughed at his struggles, which included his fear of becoming an AARP spokesperson, and Kevin eventually did the same.

Deja (Lyric Ross) got a surprise of her own when Malik (Asante Blackk) told her he has a daughter. She didn’t know what to think about the situation and would only say that the revelation complicated her feelings for him. In other teen-y Pearson news, Tess (Eris Baker) battled coming out at school.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown), for his part, had problems of his own. One of his aides pressured him to fire Jae-Won (Tim Jo) because the two were friends and he lacked experience. However, Randall let go of the aide instead for disrespecting him. He then helped his chief of staff plan his proposal to his girlfriend.

In flashbacks, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was fired after making a big mistake at work. But Miguel (Jon Huertas) stood up for him, telling their boss that he would quit if Jack had to go. The move saved both their jobs. Kevin also helped out Randall after he got in trouble at school and had an anxiety attack.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!