Tiësto will no longer perform at Super Bowl LVIII, citing a family emergency.

The Dutch DJ, 55, announced the news on Thursday, February 8, via X. He had been scheduled to perform before the game in Las Vegas and during breaks in the action on Sunday, February 11, with portions of his set to air on CBS’ main broadcast. It is not yet known whether someone will replace him as the first-ever in-game DJ in Super Bowl history, but Variety reports that the NFL has a plan in place.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” Tiësto wrote on Thursday. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Tiësto also has shows slated for Thursday and Friday, February 9, in Brooklyn, but it is not yet known whether those performances will proceed as scheduled.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!” Tiësto said after his involvement in the big game was announced. “And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place – Las Vegas.”

The NFL began booking pregame DJs for the Super Bowl in 2019 when DJ Khaled performed in Miami. D-Nice, Zedd and DJ Snake have also earned the gig.

In an interview with Variety earlier this week, Tiësto expressed his excitement about the performance. “Two hundred million people watching? Yeah, that’s a bit of pressure,” he said. “But I’m more excited than anything else. A lot of people who have never heard of Tiësto will know about me.”

The Dutch artist has long been a staple of Las Vegas entertainment, earning the key to the city in 2017 and landing multiple residencies at venues around the city.

Tiësto is just one of a handful of artists that the NFL had scheduled for its championship game. Reba McEntire earned the prestigious national anthem nod, Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It all leads into Usher, who has the halftime show honors.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday evening at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.