1980s pop star Tiffany came face-to-face with Michael Jackson just two weeks after knocking his song “Bad” off the No. 1 spot in the Billboard charts, and she looks back fondly on the memory.

“My most starstruck moment was meeting Michael Jackson,” the pop star exclusively tells Us Weekly as part of her 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “I had just taken ‘Bad’ out of the No. 1 spot with ‘I Think We’re Alone Now,’ and two weeks later, I went to his concert at the Forum in L.A. He was so lovely.”

Tiffany’s cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” launched the California native into international stardom in 1987. Tiffany’s self-titled debut album also spawned hit singles “Could’ve Been” and “I Saw Him Standing There.”

The singer released a rerecorded version of “I Think We’re Alone Now” in 2019 along with a corresponding music video. The video features shots of Tiffany in a shopping mall, reminiscent of her nationwide mall tour in 1987.

In addition to Jackson, Tiffany also shared her admiration for more of music’s greats with Us. “I’ve always loved Van Halen’s music and, of course, I had a big crush on Eddie Van Halen,” she said before praising her role model, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

“I’ve always looked up to Stevie Nicks,” she told Us. “Every time I’ve met her, she’s been wonderful, curious about my music or gives me compliments.”

Keep scrolling to learn 25 things you might not know about Tiffany:

1. I love to grow herbs, garden and be in nature. I have a lot of property in Tennessee. That’s my joy and how I decompress.

2. My secret talent is hand-painting jackets for my favorite charity, Children’s Miracle Network.

3. My first car was a Saab convertible. I was in Sweden when I saw it and I knew I wanted it to be my first car, so I had it delivered to Orange County.

4. My most starstruck moment was meeting Michael Jackson. I had just taken “Bad” out of the No. 1 spot with “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and two weeks later, I went to his concert at the Forum in L.A. He was so lovely.

5. My favorite item in my wardrobe is my leather jacket. I’ve had it since the ‘80s, and it’s the most comfortable thing to wear when I’m traveling.

6. I always loved Van Halen’s music and, of course, I had a big crush on Eddie Van Halen.

7. I once had a fan throw their underwear [at me] on stage. It hit me in the hand, and I just wanted to wash my hand. It was really gross.

8. If I wasn’t a singer, I would’ve been a holistic practitioner.

9. My go-to karaoke song is “Fast Car” by Tracey Chapman.

10. I love Very Scary People. It’s hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, one of my favorite people.

11. I collect vintage purses and jewelry.

12. When I first watched Jaws, I had nightmares, and it took me a long time to get into the ocean again. But if it’s on TV, I stop everything and watch it.

13. My favorite room is the kitchen. I’m always [working on] recipes for my cooking club, Let’s Food With Tiffany, and I grew up in the kitchen with my grandmother. Those are some of my best memories.

14. My go-to comfort food is mashed potatoes. My grandmother would make it when I was sad or didn’t feel good.

15. In the ‘80s, people thought I looked like Molly Ringwald because of the red hair.

16. My first job was at Pier 1 Imports. I took it when my son was in school in Tennessee. I wanted to know if I could work a regular job since I’ve been in the music industry since I was 14 years old. I love being in the stockroom. No one knew who I was.

17. The most famous person in my phone book is Dave Navarro.

18. I’m very business-minded and involved in my career on the management side.

19. My favorite book is Herbal Remedies.

20. The moment I realized I’d “made it” was when I was driving in my hometown of Norwalk, California and blasting “I Think We’re Alone Now” on the radio.

21. I’m a fan of Greek mythology and want to visit Greece.

22. My favorite workout is yoga.

23. My favorite meal to cook when I get off the road is spaghetti Bolognese.

24. I’ve always looked up to Stevie Nicks. Every time I’ve met her, she’s been wonderful, curious about my music or gives me compliments. It’s a dream come true to have somebody you look up to be so positive about supporting you.

25. My go-to cocktail is a mimosa.