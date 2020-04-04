Bring it! Tiger King star Jeff Lowe said in a video message that a new episode of the documentary series is coming to Netflix “next week.”

Lowe, who was Joe Exotic’s business partner before taking over Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, sent a video message to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner after his wife, Kourtney Turner, discussed the much-talked-about series on her “Holding Kourt” podcast earlier this week.

“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix,” he said in the video with his wife, Lauren Lowe, that Justin shared on Twitter. “Thank you for watching our show. [Producer] Christie [Dishner] said you’re a big fan and — you need a life. You just wasted seven hours on ours. Take care, guys. We love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true-crime documentary series about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. It was released on Netflix on March 20 and has since become a massive hit as people self-quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff spoke to Us Weekly earlier this week about the series and said that Netflix didn’t accurately portray Exotic (real name: Joe Maldonado-Passage), who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for animal abuse and murder for hire after plotting to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Baskin.

“They didn’t really show Joe. They touched upon it, but that guy is the biggest criminal,” he told Us in a joint interview with his wife, before claiming that Exotic stole thousands of dollars from the park to finance his singing career, even though it “was not him singing” on his albums.

“Everything about Joe was fake!” Jeff continued. “We tolerated it as much as we could, but Lauren and I went back to Las Vegas. That’s when Joe put out that Carole Baskin assassination tape.”

Lauren added that “Joe was definitely a nightmare.”

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix.