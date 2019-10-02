Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s 5 Best ‘Weekend Update’ Moments





Live from New York, it’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler! The dynamic duo made their debut on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” on October 2, 2004, after Jimmy Fallon exited to pursue acting. In turn, Fey and Poehler became the first female coanchors in the history of the NBC variety show’s longest-running sketch.

The satirical current events segment, which is presented in the middle of each episode after the first musical performance, was created by Chevy Chase and SNL writer Herb Sargent in 1975. Its cohosts have included Jane Curtin, Norm Macdonald, Seth Meyers and, currently, Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Fey and Poehler were regular coanchors from 2004 to 2006. The Mean Girls writer temporarily left SNL in the middle of her and Poehler’s historic run to start a family with her husband, Jeff Richmond, with whom she now shares daughters Alice and Penelope. During that time, she was replaced by Horatio Sanz.

Some of the comedic geniuses’ most beloved sketches include the time they mentored Lindsay Lohan at her acting peak in 2004 and when they delivered “Women’s News” four years later.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of Fey and Poehler’s “Weekend Update” debut, Us Weekly rounded up five of their best moments. Watch the video above!

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

