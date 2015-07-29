I love @beyonce #nofilter #jetlife #unbreakle #netflix #janegetontwitter #tinaiknowyouwon't #peenonoir A post shared by Tituss Burgess (@titusssawthis) on Jul 28, 2015 at 5:14pm PDT

Bow down! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to treat his followers to one special Beyonce-themed video.

The hilarious 36-year-old actor, who plays Titus Andromedon in the celebrated Netflix series, shared a clip that begins with a simple shot of himself. He begins to lip sync the lyrics to Beyonce's hit 2013 track "***Flawless," mouthing, "My diamond, flawless / This rock, flawless / My Roc, flawless."

Burgess then turns the camera to introduce two surprise guests: Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski. The comediennes join in, bopping along as they sing, "I woke up like this / I woke up like this / We flawless / Ladies, tell 'em."

"I love @beyonce," Burgess captioned the video. "#nofilter #jetlife #unbreakle #netflix #janegetontwitter #tinaiknowyouwon't #peenonoir."

Fey and Krakowski's rendition is later interrupted by Burgess, who can no longer contain his laughter as he watches his costars perform. The three worked together on NBC's 30 Rock, before finding their way to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Burgess transitioned from his cameo turn as D'Fwan on 30 Rock to his featured role as Kimmy's roommate, while Fey, 45, famously played 30 Rock's Liz Lemon before taking on the role of lawyer Marcia on the Netflix series. Krakowski stole the show on 30 Rock as Jenna Maroney and stars on Kimmy Schmidt as wealthy socialite mother Jacqueline Voorhees.

Watch the three costars give Beyonce a run for her money in the video above!

