Tinashe is open to settling her recent beef with Chris Brown after the controversial R&B singer went off about her career.

Tinashe, 30, spoke with TMZ about possibly squashing the drama following her appearance on the Zach Sang Show. Earlier this month, Tinashe talked about how she felt her then-record label, RCA, pressured her to collaborate with Brown, 30, on 2015’s “Player.” He subsequently dissed her online, but Tinashe told TMZ, “I think he actually didn’t watch the full video.”

“It is what it is. It’s all good,” she said on Wednesday, September 20. “[I’m] focused on the future.”

When asked whether she was interested in making amends, Tinashe said, “I would talk to him if he wants to reach out. I’ll talk to him. It’s all love. It’s all good. We’re trying to be positive and move on to bigger things.”

Related: 2000s Pop Stars, Then and Now: Hilary Duff and More From Hilary Duff to Rihanna, our favorite 2000s pop stars have changed so much over the years — click through to see where they are now

Tinashe also clarified that while she may not perform “Player” anymore, it’s not a slight on Brown. “We’re doing all the new music,” she said, referring to her new album — BB/Ang3l — which was released on September 8.

Tension arose on September 12 when Tinashe spoke to host Zach Sang about her decision to leave RCA in 2019. She attributed her 2015 duet with R. Kelly (“Let’s Be Real Now,” which appeared on his album The Buffet) and the collab with Brown as one of the reasons behind her departure.

“You think I wanted to [do those songs]? I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that that even exists. That is so embarrassing,” she said. “That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly.”

Related: Stars' First Grammy Appearances They may be big shots in the musical industry now, but every star has had a first time at the Grammys. From Lady Gaga's spiky headdress to Justin Timberlake's perm, here are the most memorable first Grammys appearances.

Tinashe chalked it up to being young — “I was probably 20” — and not having a lot of control in her career. When it came time to release “Player,” RCA pushed to have Brown on the track. “We all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single, so I feel like in their mind, they were like, ‘You need this support,’ and he was their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time,” she said. “To me, I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song, so I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it.’ That doesn’t compute to me, but I don’t know. Hindsight is 20/20.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As Tinashe’s comments made headlines, Brown took to social media with a fiery response. “NAME 5 TINASHE SONGS or die. EVERYBODY DEAD,” he wrote online, per Vibe.

“She full of dat evil. Shawty career is nonexistent,” he continued. “What’s more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people, and not one of us could save her career.”