Tisha Campbell was approached about making a major pivot to reality television — but the stars weren’t quite aligned.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Campbell, 55, was asked whether she’d ever consider joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I have been asked,” Campbell revealed. “But right now is not the time. I’m not anti, it’s just not the time.”

The Martin alum candidly admitted that she likes her privacy a little bit too much to be the latest addition to the Bravo universe.

“I’m not as bold to share like that,” Campbell said. “You have to be bold.”

Still, she gave shout-outs to former reality stars who were able to transition from their roots into bigger and better things.

“People like [Basketball Wives star] Tami Roman parlayed it into a different career,” Campbell noted of Roman’s acting career. “[Love & Hip Hop: New York star] Cardi B parlayed it into a different career. I love that. Big ups to anybody who does that.”

She continued, “There can be downsides. But there can be upsides too. And those two are perfect examples.”

Campbell also credited NeNe Leakes, who used her Real Housewives of Atlanta fame to nab acting roles on shows like NBC’s The New Normal and a starring role on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago.

Just because Campbell isn’t ready to star on the Real Housewives herself, don’t think she’s not on the couch watching with the rest of us. She noted, “I love a good reality show.”

However, Campbell added, they don’t always go down easy.

“Sometimes it can leave you feeling like, ‘I didn’t want to see these people’s business,’” she said. “Whereas watching a sitcom, you’re just laughing and it’s a good feeling.”

On that topic, the former My Wife and Kids star recently put her sitcom expertise to good use on the Tuesday, April 30, season 2 finale of NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez, where she played George Lopez’s therapist Dr. Glenda Brenda.

“I loved being on that show,” Campbell exclusively told Us about the experience. “I loved working with George. I hadn’t had a chance to work with George in years.”

She continued, “He’s so quick on his feet. You have to be quick with him. The ad libs will come, and you have to be ready. He’s just so phenomenal.”

Lopez vs. Lopez is available to stream on Peacock.